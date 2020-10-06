Dubbak by-polls: 40 Lakh unaccounted cash seized

Hyderabad: The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Cyberabad have seized 40 lakh rupees cash, that was allegedly to be distributed among the voters in the forthcoming Dubbak Assembly bypoll.

On receipt of information, SOT police intercepted two cars carrying 40 Lakh cash near Patancheru area on Monday late night. The police arrested Srinivas Babu, B Anjaneyulu, P Suresh and Mohammed Majid.

The police claimed that the cash was suppose to be distributed among the voters in the forthcoming Dubbak Assembly bypolls. According to the sources the cash belong to Raghunandan Rao BJP candidate.

The arrested persons could not reveal the source of account. However the seized cash was being handed over to Income Tax department.