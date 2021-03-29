Dubbaka debacle was due to non-campaigning: KCR

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister of the State KCR today told the TRS leaders that the party had lost in Dubbaka by-elections due to his absence from the election campaign. He asked the party leaders to work hard for the victory of the party candidate in the upcoming by-elections in Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency by putting aside their differences.

He told the party leaders that he along with his son and state industries Minister KTR would take part in the Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly Election campaign. He asked the leaders to work hard for the victory of the party candidate like they worked hard for the recent MLC elections. He made these remarks after declaring the name of the party leader Nomula Bhagath, who is the son of the former MLA of the Party Nomula Narsaimhaiah, as the party candidate for the Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly seat.

The CM has also handed over B-form of the party to Bhagath Kumar on the occasion. Bhagath would file his nomination papers from the seat on Tuesday. The CM who has conducted surveys till the last minute to identify the suitable party candidate from the constituency, declared the name of Bhagath at the last minute