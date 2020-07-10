Dubey’s autopsy over, no kin comes to claim the body

It was learnt that the mother of Vikas Dubey had refused to visit Kanpur from Lucknow to receive the body after post-mortem.

By Nihad Amani Updated: July 10, 2020, 6:29 pm IST
Dubey's autopsy over, no kin comes to claim body

Kanpur: No one has so far turned up to claim the body of gangster Vikas Dubey, even hours after he was killed in a police ‘encounter’ about 30 km from the city on Friday morning.

The autopsy on the body was over at the post-mortem centre in Kanpur city, a police official told IANS on the condition of anonymity.

It was learned that the mother of Vikas Dubey had refused to visit Kanpur from Lucknow to receive the body after post-mortem. She has also not talked to the media after the encounter at Bhaunti in Bara police circle, around 18 km from Kanpur.

Samaj Kalyan Seva Samiti leader Dhani Ram Panther had come forward for the cremation of the gangster. He said that his NGO would cremate the body in case after due permission from the authorities no family member of Dubey came forward to claim it.

His organisation has so far cremated 8,500 unclaimed bodies.

Source: IANS
Categories
IndiaNews
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close