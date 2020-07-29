Dulquer Salmaan to star in period love story during war

Hyderabad, July 28 : South star Dulquer Salmaan has been roped in to feature in a period love story directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.

The makers of the film launched a concept poster on the occasion of Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday today, depicting a beautiful telegram. Dulquer is seen as an army man in a silhouette image, wherein two hands joining together embodies his romantic side.

The film, to be released in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, was announced on Tuesday.

The actor will be playing the role of Lieutenant Ram in the film.

The concept poster, wishing the star a happy birthday, has a tagline: “Yuddham Tho Rasina Prema Katha” in Telugu, and “Yuddathodoppam Ezhuthapetta Lieutenant Raminte Pranaya Katha” in Malayalam.

In Tamil the tagline reads: “Ranuva Veeran Ram Poruttri Ezhudhiya Kadhal Kathai”.

Set in the backdrop of “Love in the war”, the film will have music by Vishal Chandrashekar.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.