‘Durgamati’ director G. Ashok: Looking forward to journey in Bollywood

Mumbai, Dec 15 : After exploring stories in the south film industry, filmmaker G. Ashok has made his debut in Bollywood. Ashok says he is looking forward to exploring the Hindi film industry.

The filmmaker recently entered Bollywood with “Durgamati: The Myth”, a Hindi remake of his 2018 film “Bhaagamathie”. The Hindi version stars Bhumi Pednekar, Arshad Warsi, Jisshu Sengupta, and Mahie Gill.

“After being in South Indian cinema for over a decade, debuting in Bollywood with this film was a game changing experience for me,” Ashok said.

“What stood out about this conspiracy thriller is its intriguing plot and unexpected suspense. I am glad that people have appreciated Bhumi’s performance in the role, but a lot of credit also goes to Arshad, Mahie, Karan, Jisshu and the entire cast as well who have played a crucial role,” he added.

Talking about the film going to OTT for release, the director said: “This is a new era in Indian entertainment; customers’ viewing habits and preferences are constantly evolving. I am elated to be a part of this renaissance and to bring to the audience the latest entertainment and present it across geographies.”

Now, he is focussed on his innings in Bollywood.

“I am excited and looking forward to my journey in Bollywood and working with talented stars and filmmakers. I am glad to have started my Bollywood journey with a film presented by Akshay Kumar while also getting an opportunity to work with a talented cast and crew. This is just the start, there’s a long way to go,” he shared.

“Durgamati: The Myth” released on Amazon Prime Videos on December 11.

