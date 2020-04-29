Dushyant Chautala takes COVID test to convey message to public

Chandigarh: Haryana’s Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday got himself tested for coronavirus to allay fears among the public surrounding the test.

Although he did not have any symptoms of coronavirus, he took the test to convey a message to the people that there was nothing to be afraid of, according to his Jannayak Janta Party (JJP)

Chautala’s samples were taken by a team of doctors at the MLAs’ dispensary here. Result of the test is awaited.

The Deputy CM got the COVID test done at MLA dispensary to raise awareness among the public. He said that people should not feel scared if they need to get this test done, a JJP statement said.

Chautala, great grandson of former Deputy Prime Minister late Chaudhary Devi Lal, is a leader of Jannayak Janta Party. JJP is a coalition partner of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Haryana.

Source: PTI

