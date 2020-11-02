DUSU welcomes HC decision on Student Society Fund Row

New Delhi, Nov 2 : : Soon after the Delhi High Court refused to vacate an interim order of stay on a state government notification to direct DU-affiliated colleges to pay salaries to teaching and non-teaching staff from Student Society Funds (SSF), the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) welcomed the decision.

“DUSU welcomes the decision of the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi that refuses to vacate the stay on Delhi Govt order directing 12 colleges to pay salaries to staff from SSF (Students Society Fund). We will continue to struggle for the rights of the students,” said Akshit Dhaiya, the president of Delhi University Students Union.

Justice Jyoti Singh refused to stay the interim order passed by a coordinate bench after noting that the stand of these colleges is important but have not been made a party to the petition filed by Delhi University Students Union (DUSU).

The court directed petitioners counsel Jivesh Tiwari to move an application by the next date of hearing to make the colleges a party to the said petition.

“Take appropriate steps to make the colleges as a party and if they fail to do so, I will vacate the interim order,” the court said while posting the matter for further hearing on November 5.

The court was dealing with the issue relating to the use of the Students Security Funds (SSF) for the payment of salaries to staff of 12 colleges affiliated to the Delhi University but 100 per cent funded by the Delhi government.

The plea filed by DUSU contended that the Directorate of Higher Education (DHE) order to the 12 colleges to utilise funds deposited by students in SSF and maintained by the respective colleges, instead of release of grant in aid and appropriate funding, was entirely illegal and arbitrary.

“… the impugned actions are bad in law and violate the rights of each and every student that has contributed to such SSFs and usage of the such Funds for the payment of salaries will be highly objectionable as their lies no reason or precedent for the use of such funds for salaries…,” the plea added.

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) had objected to the Delhi government’s reasoning on use of SSFs for salary disbursement. “Audits are routine matters for any institution and salaries have never been stopped on this pretext earlier. Why should it be any different this time?” DUTA President Rajib Ray had asked.

