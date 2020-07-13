Dutee Chand claims that her sister is Lesbian, might ill-treat her family

Bhubaneswar: World-class sprinter from Odisha, Dutee Chand, who had been rejected by her family in 2019 for being in a same-sex relationship, has now alleged that her elder sister Saraswati Chand is also having a relationship with a girl.

Dutee said that Saraswati had always been opposing her but the issue came to an end after she conducted a press meet and revealed about her lesbian relationship.

But now Saraswati is also having a relationship with a girl who is from Assam, she alleged. “She is staying at our house and is being treated as a daughter-in-law. If she (Saraswati) is also maintaining such a relationship, what was the need of opposing me,” questioned Dutee.

The same-sex relationship of her elder sister doesn’t bother Dutee but she alleged that Saraswati has been mentally harassing her on social media which has affected her practice.

Meanwhile, Dutee also expressed her fear for her family who she said would also be thrown out by her elder sister.

Dutee said, “My brother was thrown out of the house after love marriage in 2009. I’m living in Bhubaneswar since 2019, all because of my eldest sister. Just because I’m in a same-sex relationship? Why has she made my brother’s life miserable? We both are not allowed to meet our parents or visit home,” she said.

Dutee, in 2019, for the first time, had revealed being in a same-sex relationship and that’s when the problems at home, for the construction of which Dutee spent 80 Lakh rupees, started.

She was asked to leave her native home, her parents stopped being in touch with her, her siblings were not allowed to meet her, all on the instructions of Saraswati, the eldest sister, believes Dutee.

“I spent all the money on building our house in Jajpur, now I have no right on it? I’m worried about my younger sisters. I believe she will throw everyone out of the house including my parents. I’m highlighting this so that Saraswati (eldest sister) can be taught a lesson,” she added.

Dutee has asked the media to find out who is the girl. “I was in friendship with a girl and it was alleged to be a lesbian relationship, I was shamed before the world, so who is the girl and why is she staying near my elder sister,” she added.

Meanwhile, Saraswati is yet to give her take on the matter.