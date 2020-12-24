Dwarka resident, BSF official killed in 2 mishaps in Gurugram

Gurugram, Dec 24 : A resident of Dwarka in Delhi and a BSF official were killed when their two-wheelers were hit by unidentified vehicles at different places in Gurugram district, police said on Thursday.

In the first case, Vijay Kumar was left critically injured after his motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Golf Course Road on Wednesday. As the erring driver fled the spot, a Home Guard on duty in the area informed the police.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead. The body was later handed over to the family after an autopsy. Vijay was employed at the Election Commission office.

“Home Guard Bhudev, the complainant in the case, told the police that he had found the man lying on the road near his motorcycle after the accident. On his complaint, a case of death due to negligent driving was registered at the Sector 56 police station. We are trying to identify the vehicle involved and its driver with the help of CCTV footage from the area,” said Gurugram police spokesman Subhash Boken.

In another accident, BSF official Diwan Singh was killed when his scooty was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway in the district on Tuesday night, though a case was registered on Wednesday.

Singh was returning home when the mishap took place. He died during treatment at a private hospital.

Police said Singh was posted at the BSF headquarters in Delhi. On the complaint of his relative Amardeep, a case of death due to negligent driving was registered against the unidentified driver at the Farrukhnagar police station.

