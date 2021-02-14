Dy Mayor of Hyderabad post: TS Minister refutes Asaduddin Owaisi’s claim

Hyderabad: Telangana State Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav rejected Asaduddin Owaisi’s claim that TRS had offered the post of Deputy Mayor of Hyderabad to AIMIM.

Earlier, congratulating the newly elected Mayor and Dy. Mayor of Hyderabad, the President of AIMIM party wrote, “Congratulations to the newly elected Mayor & Deputy Mayor of GHMC. Hope that, under their leadership, Hyderabad will be taken to new heights and public works will be actively taken up in areas that need them the most, including Old City of Hyderabad”.

In another tweet, he wrote, “I hope that GHMC will carry out its works with honesty & financial propriety. Also appreciate TRS for offering us Deputy Mayor’s post”.

TRS never consulted any party: Srinivas Yadav

Reacting to it, Srinivas Yadav said that TRS had never consulted any political party for GHMC Mayor and Dy. Mayor elections.

He further said that AIMIM has extended support to the TRS candidates for Mayor and Dy. Mayor Posts voluntarily.

Commenting on the allegation of secret alliance between AIMIM and TRS, the Minister said that BJP is unable to digest the fact that two women bagged the top two posts in GHMC.

He also reminded that it was the Saffron party that formed an alliance with Congress earlier for Manikonda and Makthal civic bodies.

Earlier, Union Minister of state for home affairs G. Kishan Reddy slammed TRS party for taking the help of AIMIM party to win the Mayoral elections.