E-pass must for tourists from Kerala, Karnataka to enter Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district

By Sakina Fatima|   Published: 5th July 2021 4:17 pm IST
E-pass must for tourists from Kerala, Karnataka to enter Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district
Representative Image

Udhagamandalam: Tourists and general public coming from Kerala and Karnataka must have e-passes to enter Nilgiris district, Collector J Innocent Divya said here on Monday.

Besides, the decision to open the famous tourist places in the district will be taken after the directions from the State government, the Nilgiris Collector told reporters here.

She was speaking on the sidelines of the opening of a Rs 65 lakh Government Sait Memorial Maternity Hospital.

MS Education Academy

The state government had on Friday removed requirement of e-pass, mandated for purposes like travel in 11 specific districts, as it announced relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button