EAMCET, ECET, PGCET 2021 dates announced

By Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 12th February 2021 6:38 pm IST
Hyderabad: Telangana state council of higher education (TSCHE) on Friday has announced the exam schedule for various common entrance tests (TS CETs) for this year.

According to the schedule, TS EAMCET 2021 will be held from July 5 to 9, TS ECET on July 1, and TS PGECET from June 20. These entrance tests are organized by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on the behalf of TSCHE.

The entrance exam dates for TS ICET, TS EdCET, TS LAWCET & TS PGLAWCET and TS PECET will be notified shortly, TSCHE chairman Prof. T Papi Reddy said here on Friday.

