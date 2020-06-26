EAMCET: MLRIT to conduct online mock test

Hyderabad: MLR Institute of Technology (MLRIT) decided to conduct an Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) online mock test.

Schedule of EAMCET mock test

The test is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on 2nd July 2020.

Students who have completed intermediate examination are eligible to take the test.

Interested and eligible candidates can register online (click here).

For further details, students can contact on phone numbers 7981339064 or 7893974728.

EAMCET

EAMCET final examination is scheduled to be held from 6th to 9th July. The entrance test is being conducted by JNTU-H.

Due to coronavirus pandemic, authorities are leaving no stone unturned to take all precautionary steps such as physical distancing, sanitization of examination centers etc.

Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) is an entrance examination for admission into various colleges across the states in the streams of Engineering, Medicine and Agriculture.

In Telangana State, JNTU-H conducts the examination whereas, in Andhra Pradesh, it is the responsibility of JNTU-K to conduct the examination.