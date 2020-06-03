Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Delhi, NCR

NEW DELHI: Tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR with low intensity shocks were experienced across the region. The centre of the tremor was south east of Noida.

As per National Centre for Seismology, earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the richter scale struck 19 km south east of Noida at 10.42 p.m. on Wednesday.

However, no damage has been reported so far due to the tremor.

Wednesday’s tremor came merely four days after two earthquakes hit Delhi’s neighbourhood. Rohtak in Haryana was hit by the first quake, at 9.08 p.m. on May 29 at a depth of 5 km, while the second one was of low intensity of magnitude 2.9 also in Rohtak.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.