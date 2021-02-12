Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR north India

New Delhi: Panic gripped in many parts of north India after a powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck near Amritsar on Friday with tremors felt as far as Delhi.The tremors forced the people to rush out of their homes.

Though the epicentre of the earthquake was 21 km from Amritsar in Punjab, but the effect was recorded in many parts of North India.

According to India’s National Center for Seismology the earthquake struck at 10:34 pm IST at a depth of 10 km from the surface. Tremors were felt in Delhi and surrounding areas for several seconds.

Meanwhile the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted “”Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi. Praying for everyone’s safety,”

An alert has been sounded and disaster response has been kept ready though there were no reports of loss of properties or lives.