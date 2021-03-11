Eastern Province name 15-member team for provincial cricket

Gqeberha (South Africa), March 11 : Eastern Province Cricket (EPC) on Thursday announce a 15-man squad for the provincial men’s tournament, scheduled to take place in Potchefstroom from March 13-29.

The EPC side is grouped in Pool A, where they will be battling it out with strong sides like North West, Central Gauteng, and Mpumalanga.

“The team has been working hard during our preparation for this tournament, and we are looking forward to the upcoming matches, and I believe we have covered all our bases for all the matches,” said coach Andre du Plessis.

“We have a very talented group of players of which each of them are capable of winning games for the team. We spoke at length about putting the team first, and making sure that we control what we can, and take responsibility for our performances. Simplicity is the key, and we will keep things as simple as we can, and continue to train and play.”

Squad: Ntabozuko Nqam, Luvuyo Adam, Luke Beaufort, Ethan Frosler, Marcello Piedt, Alindile Mhletywa, Tristan Stubbs, Nelson Setimani, Matthew Christensen (captain), Joshua van Heerden, Tiaan van Vuuren, Sithembile Langa, Thomas Kaber, Lizo Makosi, and Sihle Magongoma

Management: Andre du Plessis (head coach), Thembalethu Mtya (assistant coach) and Modjadji Nengwekhulu (strength and conditioning coach)

