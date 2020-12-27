Eastern Turkey shook by 5.3 magnitude earthquake

Turkey is crisscrossed by major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.

By Mansoor|   Published: 27th December 2020 1:15 pm IST
earthquake

Istanbul: An earthquake with a 5.3 magnitude shook Elazig province in eastern Turkey on Sunday.

Turkey’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu tweeted there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The quake struck at 09:37 am (0637 GMT), Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate said. It was felt in several neighbouring provinces.

Turkey is crisscrossed by major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.

READ:  US Congress unveils USD 2.3 trillion government spending, COVID relief package

In January, a 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Elazig, killing 41 people in that province and neighbouring Malatya.

Another deadly quake struck western port city of Izmir in October, killing 116 people.

Turkey’s worst quake in decades came in 1999, when a pair of strong earthquakes struck northwest Turkey, killing around 18,000 people.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Mansoor|   Published: 27th December 2020 1:15 pm IST
Back to top button