Easy recipes for Iftar meal

New Delhi: The holy month of Ramadan has started but this year the celebrations are subdued because of the spread of the pandemic COVID-19. Even though you are locked up in your houses, you can always make the celebrations high on flavours. Here are a few recipes, shared by chefs, which you can make at the ease of your home and are tasty, healthy and filling, for your Iftaar meals after a full day of roza.

Tandoori Broccoli & Cauliflower

Marinated creamy hung curd, Chef Special Spices, Mexican twist with pineapples salsa & Garlic cheese Sprinkles

Ingredients



Broccoli (Cleaned washed and blanched) 500 Grams



Cauliflower (Cleaned washed and blanched) 500 Grams



Garlic cheese 10 Grams



White creamy Marinade



Hung Curd- 200 Grams



Smoked cheese 50 Grams



Chopped deseeded Green Chilly 5 Gram



Chopped Coriander Steam 5 Grams



Cardamom powder 2 Grams



Olive oil 10 ml



Salt /pepper To Taste



Spicy Red Marinade



Hung Curd- 200 Grams



Red Chilli paste- 50Grams



Chopped deseeded Green Chilly 5Gram



Chopped Coriander Steam 5 Grams



Jeera powder 2 Grams



Salt /pepper To Taste



Mustard Oil 10 ml



For Pineapple Salsa



Ripe Pineapple fine chopped 100 Grams



Jalapeño fine chopped 10 Grams



Onion fine Chopped 20 Grams



Coriander fresh leaves fine chopped 10 Grams



Salt/pepper To Taste



Lemon Juice 10 ml



Olive Oil 10 ml

Method

Marinate the blanched Broccoli with White Marinade & blanched Cauliflower with the red marinade.



Skewer both separately in iron skewer

Cook in Tandoor or Bake in Oven for 10 minutes at 140 C.

Once cooked, check the baked brown texture.

Sprinkle garlic cheese powder on top.

Serve hot with pineapple salsa

Shrimp & Avocado Salad

Ingredients

Shrimp or Prawn (Deveined & cleaned) 200 Grams



Asparagus (washed and blanched) 50 Grams



Avocado (Sliced or Diced) 1



Orange 1



Lemon juice 20 ml



Lettuce Iceberg washed and drained 250 Grams



Micro greens washed 10 Grams



Olive Oil /Salad oil 20 ml



Red Cherry Tomato 20 grams



Olives Slices 2 no. olive



Salt To Taste



Black Pepper Whole 2 Grams



Garlic 10 grams



Jalapeño 10 Grams

Method

Mix olive oil, lemon juice and chopped garlic, salt and pepper and make the emulsion /dressing of same, keep separately.

Blanch the shrimps.

Scoop out the avocado and cut into wedges or any other cut.

Peel orange and cut segments of oranges

Now mix lettuce, orange segments, asparagus, avocado, tomato and shrimps

Pour dressing on top.

Garnish with micro greens and lemon wedge.

Chilled Whey & Celery Drink

A refreshing drink for summers and a great source to boost immunity

Ingredients



Liquid Whey (Yoghurt) 250ml



Cucumber – cleaned peeled and diced 100 grams



Celery sticks chopped 100 Grams



Salt to taste



Few Drops of Tabasco optional

Method

Mix all the above Ingredients in blender.

Blend it well, add little water if required.

Strain and serve chilled with dash of tabasco on top.

(Recipes shared by Chef Mani Pathak, Executive Chef at Fox in the Field)

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.