Easy recipes for Iftar meal

New Delhi: The holy month of Ramadan has started but this year the celebrations are subdued because of the spread of the pandemic COVID-19. Even though you are locked up in your houses, you can always make the celebrations high on flavours. Here are a few recipes, shared by chefs, which you can make at the ease of your home and are tasty, healthy and filling, for your Iftaar meals after a full day of roza.
Tandoori Broccoli & Cauliflower
Marinated creamy hung curd, Chef Special Spices, Mexican twist with pineapples salsa & Garlic cheese Sprinkles
Ingredients
Broccoli (Cleaned washed and blanched) 500 Grams
Cauliflower (Cleaned washed and blanched) 500 Grams
Garlic cheese 10 Grams
White creamy Marinade
Hung Curd- 200 Grams
Smoked cheese 50 Grams
Chopped deseeded Green Chilly 5 Gram
Chopped Coriander Steam 5 Grams
Cardamom powder 2 Grams
Olive oil 10 ml
Salt /pepper To Taste
Spicy Red Marinade
Hung Curd- 200 Grams
Red Chilli paste- 50Grams
Chopped deseeded Green Chilly 5Gram
Chopped Coriander Steam 5 Grams
Jeera powder 2 Grams
Salt /pepper To Taste
Mustard Oil 10 ml
For Pineapple Salsa
Ripe Pineapple fine chopped 100 Grams
Jalapeño fine chopped 10 Grams
Onion fine Chopped 20 Grams
Coriander fresh leaves fine chopped 10 Grams
Salt/pepper To Taste
Lemon Juice 10 ml
Olive Oil 10 ml
Method
Marinate the blanched Broccoli with White Marinade & blanched Cauliflower with the red marinade.
Skewer both separately in iron skewer
Cook in Tandoor or Bake in Oven for 10 minutes at 140 C.
Once cooked, check the baked brown texture.
Sprinkle garlic cheese powder on top.
Serve hot with pineapple salsa
Shrimp & Avocado Salad
Ingredients
Shrimp or Prawn (Deveined & cleaned) 200 Grams
Asparagus (washed and blanched) 50 Grams
Avocado (Sliced or Diced) 1
Orange 1
Lemon juice 20 ml
Lettuce Iceberg washed and drained 250 Grams
Micro greens washed 10 Grams
Olive Oil /Salad oil 20 ml
Red Cherry Tomato 20 grams
Olives Slices 2 no. olive
Salt To Taste
Black Pepper Whole 2 Grams
Garlic 10 grams
Jalapeño 10 Grams
Method
Mix olive oil, lemon juice and chopped garlic, salt and pepper and make the emulsion /dressing of same, keep separately.
Blanch the shrimps.
Scoop out the avocado and cut into wedges or any other cut.
Peel orange and cut segments of oranges
Now mix lettuce, orange segments, asparagus, avocado, tomato and shrimps
Pour dressing on top.
Garnish with micro greens and lemon wedge.
Chilled Whey & Celery Drink
A refreshing drink for summers and a great source to boost immunity
Ingredients
Liquid Whey (Yoghurt) 250ml
Cucumber – cleaned peeled and diced 100 grams
Celery sticks chopped 100 Grams
Salt to taste
Few Drops of Tabasco optional
Method
Mix all the above Ingredients in blender.
Blend it well, add little water if required.
Strain and serve chilled with dash of tabasco on top.
(Recipes shared by Chef Mani Pathak, Executive Chef at Fox in the Field)
