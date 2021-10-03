Eatala Rajender joined BJP over selfishness: Finance min T. Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana finance Minister Thaneru Harish Rao today lashed out against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, and questioned former TRS health minister (now in BJP) Eatala Rajender’s ideology. He was addressing a meeting wherein 300 people joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) ahead of Huzurabad by-polls.

Harish Rao stated that the latest TRS members people have come to join the TRS hoping to defeat “BJP’s religious ideology”. Vardhanapet member of legislative assembly (MLA) Aruri was also present at the meeting. Furthermore, Harish Rao questioned the joining of Eatala Rajender, who he said was a known leftist. “Eatala Rajender joined BJP for selfishness,” he said.

Moreover, Harish Rao went on to say that the religious philosophy of BJP has no place in Huzurabad and questioned why Dalits and BC’s were getting out of the BJP. “What will they give to Telangana? Diesel and petrol prices have gone up. Will the (Union) ministers reduce them?” Harish Rao questioned the BJP.