Eatala Rajender meeting both BJP, Cong leaders; chalks out future plans

Hyderabad: Even since he had been sacked from the state cabinet, former health minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA from Huzurabad, Eatala Rajender has kept everyone guessing about his future political course of action.

On May 2, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Reddy ousted his two-decade-long associate Rajender from the cabinet amid allegations of encroachment of 66 acres of assigned land by Jamuna Hatcheries Private Limited, owned by Rajender’s family.

Though he had not disclosed that he would resign from TRS, Rajender has been on a meeting spree with leaders from different political parties–from Congress to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), giving rise to rumors.

Last week, former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy called on Eatala Rajender at his residence in Shameerpet. However, Reddy told reporters after the meeting that he did not discuss politics with the former minister.

He is said to be in regular touch with Pradesh Congress Committee working president A Revanth Reddy to share his plans. On Tuesday evening, he also is known to have met Congress legislature party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka at his residence on Tuesday evening.

Further on Wednesday, Eatala had a meeting with former PCC president and TRS Rajya Sabha member D Srinivas, who has also been discarded by the TRS. Eatala also had a separate meeting with Srinivas’ son and BJP MP from Nizamabad, Dharmapuri Aravind.

He is also likely to meet BJP state president Bandi Sanjay and other leaders of the party soon. A phone conversation is said to have happened between both the leaders.