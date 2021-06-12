Eatala Rajender submits his resignation as MLA

Hyderabad: Former state health minister and senior member of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), Eatala Rajender on Saturday tendered his resignation from the legislative assembly.

In a note addressed to the speaker of the Telangana state assembly Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy, Eatala said that he would give up his seat in the assembly with immediate effect. Eatala represented the Huzurabad constituency, in the now Warangal (urban) district for three terms.

He served as the finance minister during KCR’s first term. In the second term, he was made the health minister.

Eatala had resigned from the TRS party last week, questioning his ousting from the state cabinet based on unconfirmed allegations of land grabbing. Addressing media, Rajender said that had been “victimized” by TRS supremo and chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Earlier on Friday, in a clear indication of which way he was headed, several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including Telangana state in charge, Tarun Chugh met Eatala over lunch. JP Telangana president Dr. K Laxman and BJP executive committee member N. Ramchander were among those present.

“People are willing to join BJP to end the dictatorial and nepotistic politics in Telangana state. The fight is against the dictatorial, nepotistic politics and corrupt governance of TRS,” Chugh had told ANI on Friday.

This meeting comes days after Eatala’s visit to New Delhi, where he met the BJP top leadership. He was slated to join the saffron party soon, sources confirmed then.