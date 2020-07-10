Eatery dishes out ‘mask’ parottas to raise awareness on COVID-19

Madurai: The ubiquitous parotta may have assumed different avatars to satiate many taste buds, but the mask variant of the sumptuous bite from a Madurai ‘master’ has caught the eye as it is in tune with the modern pandemic times.

Kothu parotta, kaima parotta, veechu parotta, chilly parotta and now it is ‘mask’ parotta, designed after the basic precautionary face cover, that is the talk of the town.

A city-based parotta master, as the chef is called, is attempting his small yet significant role to create awareness about wearing mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and is dishing out mask shaped parottas to drive home the message.

K L Kumar wants to highlight the key anti-coronavirus precaution and has made his customers the target audience.

“I have made parottas in the shape of masks and people who come to my restaurant get the message on seeing them,” he said.

With the government allowing only takeaway, Kumar displays the mask-shaped parottas to his customers before packing them.

He says his aim is to make people realise the importance of mask in this city where the pandemic is fast spreading in the recent days.

“I use it in veechu parottas. (One, which is done by spreading the dough in thin circular form and then folded into layers with air pockets),” he says displaying his mask parotta proudly.

Madurai has seen a spurt in the number of infections in the last few days, having a total of 5299 cases as on Thursday, with 95 deaths.

The state government has imposed a total shutdown in Madurai and nearby places till July 12 to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Source: PTI