Eating out of the world: First space hotel to open in 2027

Hyderabad: The first-ever space hotel named Voyager is all set to start its construction in 2025 and open for business in 2027.

The ambitious hotel which is a space station will be the first-ever space hotel with accommodation for 400 people.

A journey to outer space will no longer be limited to just astronauts. Moving beyond the plot of a sci-fi film, people can now plan a vacation outside the Earth as the world’s first space hotel will soon be a reality.

Orbital Assembly Corporation (OAC), the company behind the ambitious project, recently unveiled new details about the resort, and the images and videos have created a huge buzz online.

As per its website, the Voyager Class space station is described as “a rotating space station designed to produce varying levels of artificial gravity by increasing or decreasing the rate of rotation.”

Along with the hotel rooms, the space hotel will also have its own bars, cinema, restaurants, libraries, concert venues, a health spa, gym and Earth-viewing lounges.

“The station will be designed from the start to accommodate both national space agencies conducting low gravity research and space tourists who want to experience life on a large space station with the comfort of low gravity and the feel of a nice hotel,” says the space hotel’s further description.

The space hotel would not be at complete zero gravity as people won’t be able to spend a long duration of time completely weightless without proper training.

So, the station will rotate to generate artificial gravity that will be set at a similar level to the gravity found on the surface of the moon. It will cruise around the Earth in 90 minutes.

The concept of Voyager Station was ideated in 2012 with the launch of the Gateway Foundation which established OAC in 2018 to realize the dream of building the first commercial hotel in space.