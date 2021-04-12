EC bans Mamata from campaigning for 24 hours

Kolkata: The Election Commission (EC) on Monday banned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from campaigning in the ongoing state elections for 24 hours from 8 pm today and said she had made “highly insinuating and provocative remarks laden with the serious potential of the breakdown of law and order and thereby affecting the election process”.

The poll panel in its order condemned her statements” portent with serious law and order problems across the state (s)” and sternly warned her.

It advised her “to desist from using such statements while making public utterances during the period when Model Code of Conduct is in force.”

“The Commission also imposes a ban of twenty-four hours on Mamata Banerjee from campaigning in any manner from 8 pm of April 12, 2021, till 8 pm of April 13, 2021,” the order said.

The Commission said it has carefully considered the matter and “is of the considered view that Ms Mamata Banerjee, who happens to be the Chief Minister of the state, has in violation of the provisions of Model Code of Conduct as well as Section 123 (3) and (3A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and Sections 186, 189 and 505 of Indian Penal Code, 1860 made highly insinuating and provocative remarks laden with the serious potential of the breakdown of law and order and thereby affecting the election process”.