EC books cases against Kishan Reddy, Revanth Reddy for flouting norms

The police also registered cases against TRS candidate Nomula Bhagat and BJP candidate P Ravi Kumar Naik for not abiding COVID-19 norms.

By PTI|   Published: 15th April 2021 12:27 pm IST
EC books cases against Kishan Reddy, Revanth Reddy for flouting norms
TPCC working president Revanth Reddy campaigning for by-election in Nagarjuna Sagar assembly constituency. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Cases were registered against a Union Minister of State for Home, a Telangana Minister, a Congress MP and other political leaders for allegedly violating the convoy guidelines while campaigning for a by-election, police said on Wednesday.

The bypoll is to Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency in Nalgonda district of Telangana.

Cases were booked against Kishan Reddy, G Jagadish Reddy and A Revanth Reddy and others for violating the Election Commission’s norms on the number of vehicles permitted in a convoy during the COVID-19 pandemic, the police said.

As per the guidelines, only five vehicles were permitted in the convoy other than the security vehicles, said a senior police official.

Instead, there were more vehicles, he said.

“We collected video footage and it was found that the vehicles were more in numbers, hence, we booked the cases,” Nalgonda District Superintendent of Police A V Ranganath said.

The senior police official further said they registered cases against TRS candidate Nomula Bhagat and BJP candidate P Ravi Kumar Naik, too, for not abiding by the COVID-19 norms.

Also, there were several cases of violation ofmodel code of conduct (MCC)and non-adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines as the political leaders did not wear masks, the police said.

The Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency bypoll is scheduled on April 17.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button