EC officials review preparedness for Assam Assembly polls

Guwahati, Jan 14 : A six-member team of the Election Commission held a series of meetings with senior Assam government officials to review the preparedness of the Assembly polls, due in April-May, officials said here on Thursday.

An Assam Election Department official said that the EC team, led by the Commission’s Director General Dharmendra Sharma, held several review meetings with Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah, Chief Electoral Officer Nitin Khade and other senior officials.

The EC team, during their three-day visit (January 11-13) also held meetings with the district level civil and police officials.

“Sharma asked officials to take several specific steps including training and selection of different categories of officials, identifications and categorisations of polling stations to take before announcement of the assembly polls for smooth conduct of the elections,” the official said.

He said that the full EC led by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, along with Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar, would visit Assam and West Bengal next week to take stock of preparations for Assembly polls in the two states.

The five year term of the 126-member Assam assembly would expire on May 31 and the state would go to the polls in April-May along with West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

