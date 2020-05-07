ECB launches Emergency Loan Scheme for affiliated leagues

London: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday launched an “Emergency Loan Scheme” for affiliated cricket competitions that are struggling to get by due to the current freeze in the cricket calendar.

ECB stated in its website that the fund is aimed at supporting affiliated cricket leagues (open-age and junior leagues) during the COVID-19 crisis through the provision of interest-free loans.

Leagues that are directly affiliated to the ECB or have a “partnership agreement via their County Cricket Board (CCB) or the National Asian Cricket Council (NACC), National Cricket Conference (NCC) or Afro-Caribbean Cricket Association (ACCA) in 2019 or 2020” can apply.

“We’re pleased to be able to offer a new League Emergency Loan Scheme to help affiliated cricket leagues during the current shutdown of the sport,” ECB Director of Participation and Growth Nick Pryde said.

“It has been great to see clubs receiving financial support through national and local government schemes, as well as through the ECB’s emergency support funding, which launched last month, and now we are in a position to help leagues across England and Wales with the costs they will incur in 2020, regardless of whether cricket is able to return this summer.”

Leagues will be able to apply for a loan of up to 50,000 Pounds to cover a number of unrecoverable costs incurred for the 2020 season, as well as assisting towards the cost of cricket balls purchased for the year.

“Everyone across the sport is hoping we will see recreational cricket played across England and Wales this summer and at the ECB we’re working closely with the Government to establish when and how it will be safe to resume play,” said Pryde.

Source: IANS

