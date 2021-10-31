ECI releases schedule for vacant MLC seats in Telangana and AP

Hyderabad: Election Commission of India today announced schedule for vacant MLC seats in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states. There are six seats of MLC falling vacant since June 3 last in Telangana state. Also three seats of MLC seats fell vacant from May 31 last in Andhra Pradesh state respectively.

The notification will be issued on November 9 for the purpose and the candidates can file nominations till November 16.

The poll body will conduct scrutiny of the nominations on November 17 and candidates are given time to withdraw nominations by November 22.

The EC said that the notification for the same will be issued on Nov 9. The EC also said that the poling will be conducted on Nov 29 and results to be announced on the same day.

According to information the poll body has issued orders to conduct the MLC polls under MLA quota.

The six MLC seats fell vacant in Telangana after retirement of Akula Lalitha, Mohamed Fariduddin, Gutha Sukhender Reddy, N Vidya Sagar Rao, Kadiam Srihari and B Venkateshwarlu respectively.

Also three MLC seats fell vacant in Andhra Pradesh state were Somu Veera Raju, Chinna Govinda Reddy, Mohammed Sharief. The EC postponed these polls earlier due to Corona crisis.