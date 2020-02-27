ECIL invites applications to fill up vacancies of Technical Officer

A+ A-

Hyderabad: ECIL invited applications from eligible and interested candidates to fill up vacancies of Technical Officer.

Electronic Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) will fill up positions on contract basis for a period of one year. However the contract can be extended based on project requirements.

Number of vacancies

Out of total eight vacancies, 4, 1 and 3 posts are of Cat 1, Cat 2 and Cat 3 respectively.

The upper age limit of the candidates is 30 years as on 31st January 2020 and the consolidate contract pay is Rs. 23000.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of ECIL.

For further details, candidates can read official notification issued by ECIL.