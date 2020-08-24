ECIL recruitment: Applications invited for 350 vacancies

New Delhi: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) issued recruitment notification to fill up 350 vacancies.

As per the notification, the PSE is looking personnel for the post of “Technical Officer on contract”. Consolidated Monthly Contract Pay is Rs. 23 thousand.

ECIL recruitment for 350 vacancies

Out of the total 350 vacancies, 16, 90, 58 and 26 are reserved for candidates belonging to Economically Weaker Section, Other Backward Class, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes.

The tenure of the contract is nine months. However, it can be extended as per the need of the organization and performance of the candidate.

Eligibility

Interested candidates must hold a First Class Engineering Degree in Electronics & Communication Engineering / Electrical Electronics Engineering / Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering / Mechanical Engineering / Computer Science Engineering/ Information Technology with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from any recognized Institution / University.

Apart from educational eligibility, they should have minimum one-year Post Qualification Industrial experience, out of which minimum 3 months shall be in sealing, distribution, polling, commissioning, repair and maintenance of EVMs, VVPATs including FLC.

The age of the candidates should not be more than 30 year as on 31st July 2020.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of ECIL (click here).

For further details, candidates can read recruitment notification (click here).

The selection of the candidates will be based on the marks by them in B.E / B.Tech.