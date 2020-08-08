ED again questioning Rhea’s brother in Sushant death case

Mumbai: A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty for over eight hours in a money-laundering probe vis-a-vis the Sushant Singh Rajput case, her brother Show again arrived at the agency’s office here on Saturday for the second round of questioning.

ED officials began to question him after he arrived at the ED office around 12.15 pm.

He was also quizzed on Friday by ED officials when he accompanied his sister Rhea to the financial probe agency’s office.

ED sources said that the agency suspects illegal money transactions and investigators have a clear picture of the whole matter.

The agency has asked for income tax returns of the last five years from the Chakraborty family.

The ED took over the case on the basis of a Bihar Police FIR on the complaint of Sushant’s father KK Singh, who alleged that Rs 15 crore was withdrawn or transferred from his son’s Kotak Mahindra Bank account holding Rs 17 crore.

The ED had registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against Rhea and her family members on the basis of Singh’s complaint submitted at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna.

The ED is seeking details of the financial transactions of the two companies in which she and her brother were directors along with Sushant.

Sushant and Rhea were said to be in a live-in relationship before the actor’s death in June.

Sushant’s father has accused Rhea of taking money from his son and also threatening to disclose his medical reports to the media.

Sushant’s family had also accused her of keeping him away from them.

