ED attaches 101 properties of SBPL for cheating investors

New Delhi, March 13 : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Saturday that it has attached 101 properties worth Rs 55.57 crore of real estate firm Sanjeevani Buildcon Pvt Ltd (SBPL) in connection with its probe into a money laundering case involving chaeting investors in Jharkhand.

An ED official said that the financial probe agency attached 98 properties of the real estate company in Ranchi, three commercial shops in Chattisgarh’s Raipur as well as bank balances in the form of fixed deposits in the name of the Sanjeevani Buildcon Pvt Ltd and its directors and their relatives — Jayant Dayal Nand, his wife Anita Dayal Nand, another director Shyam Kishore Gupta and Ranjana Shrivatsav, the wife of Prakash Prasad Lala, also one of the directors.

The ED had registered a case of money laundering on the basis of an FIR filed by the CBI and a charge-sheet filed by it against SBPL and others.

The official said that the money laundering probe revealed that SBPL and its directors cheated a large number of people in Jharkhand by inducing them by way of publication of misleading advertisements through various media channels and public canvassing, which resulted in receipt of payments from the investors through cheque or cash towards the purported sale of plots of land or constructed houses.

“The directors of the company had opened a large number of bank accounts in the name of the company as well as in their name for the purpose of laundering such funds,” the official said.

He added that a large part of the proceeds of crime was also withdrawn in cash by the accused persons for depositing the same in their personal accounts, which were further projected as untainted.

The ED had earlier attached assets worth Rs 3.10 crore of SBPL and its directors.

The official said that during the probe, Gupta was arrested on March 12 last year and a charge-sheet was filed against eight accused persons or entities.

The ED also issued a look out circular (LoC) against Jayant Dayal Nand, the mastermind of this scam.

