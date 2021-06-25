ED raids Maha’s ex-home minister Anil Deshmukh’s residence

By IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 25th June 2021 10:19 am IST
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Nagpur: For the second time in a month, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday raided the house of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

The ED team reached Deshmukh’s residence with a huge posse of police and central police forces, sparking speculation of further stringent action in the matter.

The senior NCP leader quit his post after former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray levelling allegations of corruption against him (Deshmukh).

Further details of the ongoing ED action were awaited.

