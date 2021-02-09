ED raids premises of media outlet in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 9 : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) swooped in action on Tuesday morning and carried out searches at the office premises of a media outlet here in connection with a money laundering probe.

According to ED sources, the agency sleuths started searches around 10 a.m. in the morning in the office premises of Newsclick in Saidulajab area of south Delhi.

The sources said that the action is based on the inputs that the news outlet received foreign funding.

The team of ED also carried out searches at the premises of Newsclick editor Prabir Purkayastha and Pranjal, the sources added.

However, senior officials of the agency are tightlipped about the matter.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.