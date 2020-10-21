ED summons gangster Vikas Dubey’s wife in money laundering case

Abdullah FahadPublished: 21st October 2020 12:14 pm IST
Lucknow: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Richa, the wife of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, asking her to appear at its Lucknow office for questioning, officials said.

The ED is probing a money laundering case, which was registered against Dubey and his 10 associates including his financier Jaykant Bajpai last month. According to officials, the case was registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Reportedly, the economic offences wing had registered on the basis of around 60 FIRs against Vikas Dubey and his associates in different parts of Uttar Pradesh. Officials had said that they came across instances where prima facie money had crossed the border.

Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur in July this year, was killed in an encounter by the police after he allegedly tried to run away while being brought to Kanpur from Madhya Pradesh, where he was arrested.

Source: ANI

