ED summons Jacqueline Fernandez again on Thursday

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate again on Thursday for questioning in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case lodged against multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

On Wednesday, Jacqueline appeared before the ED team to record her statement as witness in the case. This was the second round of questioning which she had faced.

She came to MTNL building in Central Delhi where the ED has its office at around 11 a.m.. A woman official along with five other were present in the room where her statement was recorded.

Apart from Jacqueline, another Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi has also recorded her statement as witness recently.

Jacqueline was on Sunday stopped at Mumbai Airport by authorities, quizzed for some time, and then allowed to go.

On Monday, the ED sent her summons to join the ongoing probe following which she appeared before the agency.

Recently, a LOC (look out circular) was issued against the actress by the authority concerned at the request of the ED, which apprehended that she might flee abroad.

The ED had on Saturday filed a charge sheet under PMLA naming few Bollywood actress as witnesses including Jacqueline. The court had taken cognisance of the charge sheet soon after it was filed and had asked the agency to supply a copy to all the accused.

The next date in the charge sheet matter is December 13.