ED summons Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez

The central probe agency had already recorded their statements earlier and they are being summoned again as witnesses for further probe

By IANS|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Updated: 14th October 2021 12:43 pm IST
ED summons Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi (Instagram)

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has again summoned Bollywood actresses Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with an alleged Rs 200-crore money-laundering case, official sources said here on Thursday.

The case pertains to an FIR filed by the Delhi Police in connection with an extortion racket allegedly perpetrated by scamsters Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Leena Maria-Paul and others, involving several bigwigs.

The central probe agency had already recorded their statements earlier and they are being summoned again as witnesses for further probe.

MS Education Academy

More details are awaited.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button