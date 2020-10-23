ED summons Punjab CM’s son in forex case

News Desk 1Published: 23rd October 2020 8:20 pm IST
ED summons Punjab CM's son in forex case

Chandigarh, Oct 23 : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Raninder Singh, the son of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, in connection with its probe against him for alleged forex contraventions and holding untaxed foreign assets.

Official sources told IANS here Raninder has been summoned by the agency at its Jalandhar office on Tuesday to explain the alleged movement of funds to Switzerland and creation of a trust in the tax haven of British Virgin Islands.

With the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government bringing state Bills earlier this week to negate the Central farm laws to pacify the agitating farmers in the state, the move to summon his son assumes significant political importance.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Should have given Archer third over in the beginning: Smith
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 23rd October 2020 8:20 pm IST
Back to top button