ED summons Rhea for quizzing on Friday in PMLA case

New Delhi/Mumbai, Aug 5 : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty on Friday for questioning in connection with a money laundering probe related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, officials said on Wednesday.

A senior ED official told IANS: “The agency has asked her to present herself at our Mumbai office to get her statement recorded in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case.”

Earlier in the day, the ED questioned Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda in the case. Miranda is the third person to be questioned by the agency in the matter.

The ED had on Tuesday grilled Rhea’s chartered accountant Ritesh Shah. On Monday, the agency had questioned Sushant’s CA Sandeep Sridhar.

The action comes in the wake of a case registered by the ED on Friday last against Rhea and her family members.

The ED’s money laundering case pertains to transactions involving Rs 15 crore and allegedly related to the ‘suicide’ of Sushant Singh.

The development comes after an FIR was lodged by Sushant’s father KK Singh in Patna against Rhea, accusing her of cheating and threatening his son. Sushant’s family has also accused her of keeping him away from his family.

The ED named Rhea and her family members in the case on the basis of the police FIR.

The official said that the central agency will summon a number of people for questioning in the case in the coming days.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has since received a notification from the government to register a case.

Source: IANS

