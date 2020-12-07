ED summons Sena MLA Sarnaik for questioning on Thursday

News Desk 1Updated: 7th December 2020 2:53 pm IST
ED summons Sena MLA Sarnaik for questioning on Thursday

Mumbai, Dec 7 : The Enforcement Directorate has issued a third summons to Shiv Sena MLA Pratao Sarnaik for questioning, asking him to appear on Thursday in connection with its probe into Tops Security.

A senior ED official said that Sarnaik has been asked to appear on Thursday to record his statement.

Sarnaik has been evading the financial probe agency summons as he has not joined the probe so far.

He has went into mandatory quarantine after returning from Goa.

Last month the ED has carried out searches at the residence of Sarnaik and his sons in Mumbai.

The ED raids were in connection with a complaint lodged late in October against the leading security services provider, Tops Group of Mumbai, alleging that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had been cheated of Rs 175 crore.

READ:  Selection cartel in DDCA must end: CAC chairman Atul Wassan

–IANSA
aks/in

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Updated: 7th December 2020 2:53 pm IST
Back to top button