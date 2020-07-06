Editor arrested for carrying COVID-19 fake news against KCR

By SM Bilal Updated: July 06, 2020, 2:19 pm IST

Hyderabad: In a swift operation a team of Jubilee Hills police on Monday morning arrested an Editor of vernacular Telugu daily for allegedly carrying a report claiming of Chief Minister Telangana contracting COVID-19.

According to the sources Mohammed Ilyas a resident of Rahmat Nagar, filed a complaint with a with Jubilee Hills police station alleging that Aadab Telangana, Telugu newspaper had carried false news about Chief Minister Telangana affected with dreaded coronavirus.

Acting on the complaint Jubilee Hills police have registered a case under IPC sections 505(2), 505(b) (To cause fear or alarm among the public by any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility) and arrested Venkateshwar Rao, Editor Aadab Hyderabad.

