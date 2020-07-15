ED’s principal special director Simanchala Dash gets one-year extension

Published: 15th July 2020

New Delhi: Senior revenue service officer Simanchala Dash has been given one-year extension as Principal Special Director, Enforcement Directorate, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Dash is an Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) officer of 1988 batch.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet-headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved extension of Dash’s deputation tenure for a period of one year, with effect from March 22, 2020, the order issued on Tuesday said.

Dash, former Private Secretary to the then Finance Minister (late) Arun Jaitley, was in March 2018 appointed as the Principal Special Director, a newly-created post then.

His appointment was for two years in the central probe agency, tasked with investigating money laundering among other related offences.

Sanjay Kumar Mishra, IRS (Income Tax) officer of 1984 batch, is the chief of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Source: PTI
