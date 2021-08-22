Education fairs for students aspiring to study in USA

Hyderabad: Are you aspiring to study MS or any other master’s degree courses in the United States of America (USA)? If yes, don’t miss the education fairs that are going to be held on August 27 and September 3.

In the fairs, over 100 American universities are going to participate. The virtual fair for master’s and Ph.D. programs will be held on August 27 between 5:30 p.m. and 10: 30 p.m. whereas, for bachelor’s programs, it will be held on September 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 10: 30 p.m.

During the virtual meeting with the officials of the universities, students can seek details of the course, funding, scholarship, etc. The virtual education fair can be attended by the students and their parents.

The registration links for Master’s and Bachelor’s courses are https://bit.ly/EdUSAFair21EmbWeb and https://bit.ly/UGEdUSAFair21EmbWeb respectively. There is no registration fee.

It is an open secret that most of the students who want to study Abroad mostly consider the USA as their first option. However, they struggle to find the details of the courses, scholarships, funding needed, etc.

Students who are aspiring to study in the USA and looking for the details of the courses etc. must not miss the virtual education fairs.