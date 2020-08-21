Education Ministry says “no” to postponement of NEET, JEE Main

New Delhi: Education Ministry has put an end to the uncertainty over the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains. The ministry refused to postpone the exams.

Subramanian Swamy writes letter to PM

Earlier on Friday, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy had sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to direct the Education Ministry to postpone NEET and JEE till Diwali, and even warned of suicides by youth if the tests were not deferred.

In his “urgent letter” to Modi, Swamy said: “Holding the exams, in my opinion, may lead to a large number of suicides by youths around the country.”

NEET arrangements

Government sources have claimed that there has been a rise of almost 50 per cent in NEET centres this year as compared to last year, and indicated that enough arrangements are in place to hold the competitive examinations, which many people want to be postponed.

In what appears to be the Centre’s decision to go ahead with NEET and JEE Main, sources in the government cited the Supreme Court order which said, “We find that there is absolutely no justification in the prayer made for the postponement of the examinations in question relating to NEET UG-2020 as well as JEE Main 2020. In our opinion, though there is a pandemic situation, ultimately life has to go on and the career of the students cannot be put in peril for long and a full academic year cannot be wasted.”

Admit cards for JEE Main

“Accordingly, the admit cards for the JEE Main were released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the exam is scheduled from September 1-6. Till date, out of 8,58,273 candidates, 6,49,223 have downloaded their admit cards.

“Out of the total candidates, 99.07 per cent have been given the first choice (centre) of their preference. So far, only 120 candidates have requested for a change in the centre cities allotted to them, which is being looked into sympathetically,” said government sources.

The admit cards for the NEET (UG), scheduled to be held on September 13, are scheduled to be released shortly. Out of the total of 15,97,433 candidates, 99.87 per cent are being given the first choice of their preferred city.

Further, in order to facilitate the candidates in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the NTA had provided the JEE Main candidates with an option to change their centre cities five times, and as many as 63,931 candidates have availed the same.

Around 95000 NEET candidates changed centre

Similar option was also given to the NEET (UG) candidates, and about 95,000 of them have availed it.

As per the government sources, elaborate arrangements have been made to sanitise the centres before and after the exams, provide the candidates with fresh masks and (on demand) hand gloves based on the comprehensive guidelines issued in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Twitterati reactions

Reacting over the decision, many twitterati expressed anger. Here are some of the reactions of netizens.

Sir you are saying postponing these exams will put student's career in peril. But what about those students who are suffering from Covid19 or their parents, or are affected by flood? What about their career.#ProtestAgainstExamsInCOVID @Swamy39 @DrRPNishank #PostponeJEE_NEETSept — Barnika Roynath (@BRoynath) August 21, 2020

Is this HRD minister is a human being?? Or else. He knows all the situation that whats happening in india NO TRANSPORTATION : FLOODS IN SOME STATES ; RANDOM INCREASE OF CORONA then how could they attend the exma PLZZZZ POSTPONE THE EXAMS — pushyahas reddy (@pushyahas) August 21, 2020

Thank you for giving us all the mental pressure, anxiety , frustration n false hopes. We r done with this gov n judiciary. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Alice🦋 (@thisisLMD) August 21, 2020

BJP you just lost my vote for the next elections. Thanks for doing this — Classy Gentleman (@Haramigentleman) August 21, 2020

