EFLU announces PG entrance results

Hyderabad: The English and Foreign Languages University has officially announced the EFLU Result 2020 Declared for the PG Entrance Exam. The result announced by the varsity on October 5, 2020 for the post-graduate level entrance exam that was held recently.

Candidates who have appeared for the ELFU PG Entrance Exam 2020 can now log onto the official website efluniversity.ac.in to check their results. Alternatively, a direct link to check and access EFLU Result 2020 has also been provided below, using which candidates can check their individual results:

EFLU develops launches a free mobile English development app ‘English Pro’

The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) has recently launched an app ‘EnglishPro’, which is a free mobile app for the development of English.

According to a media release by the EFLU, the mobile app has been developed by the Central university under its University Social Responsibility (USR) programme, and is aimed at helping the language learners develop “…an Indian English Pronunciation in the unique Bharatiya way”.

According to EFLU, the app “…helps the organic transitioning of beginner-level English users from their mother tongue to English; and it promotes the use of Standard Indian English.”