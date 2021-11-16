EFLU releases schedule for online interviews for PhD admission

Hyderabad: The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) has released the schedule for the candidates shortlisted for online interviews for admission into various PhD programmes to be offered during the academic year 2021-22.

The candidates shortlisted for interview will be offered admission at the university campus, Hyderabad and its regional campuses at Shillong and Lucknow.

The candidates have to send their research proposals without fail to the email Ids provided in the notifications by November 24, 2021.

The interview schedules for each PhD programme will be uploaded to the University website on November 26, 2021.

The online interviews will be held between December 2, 2021 and December 22, 2021.