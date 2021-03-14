EFLU students detained by police during hunger strike

Hyderabad: Students of the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad, were forcibly detained by the cops of Osmania Police station in the evening hours.

The students were on a 24-hour hunger strikewith a demand to reopen the hostels, library and other campus facilities for the students. The hunger strike began at 12 PM outside the Gate 2 of the University.

The students have staged two sit-in protests with the same demand in last one month. Both the times, negotiations were held between the administration and the students.

The University administration promised to settle the issue and reopen the campus in a phased manner after asking the students to submit a detailed proposal with list of students who needed hostel accommodation.

Despite of submitting a detailed proposal, the students have not received any response on the proposal from the administration the protesting students alleged.

Students’ Action Committee (SAC), an umbrella body of students, formed specifically for the demand to reopen hostels and library facilities, conducted a survey which was filled by 845 students, out of the 1300-strong student population of the varsity.

The details of the survey were attached to the proposal that was submitted to the administration on 18th February 2021.

In the survey conducted by the SAC, 522 students mentioned that they needed access to the hostels urgently, which is almost 40% of the enrolled students.

The latest UGC guidelines allow up to 50% of the students on campus at any point of time. The results of the survey and the recently released UGC guidelines were attached and submitted by the SAC to the University administration.

The University administration’s unresponsiveness forced the students to sit on a hunger strike in order to assert their demands.The students alleged that the administration has been adamant about not listening to the demands of the students, especially those who hail from underprivileged backgrounds.

14 students were detained by the cops at around 5.25 PM, and later they were taken to Osmania University Police station.