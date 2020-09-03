Egypt FM urges int’l seriousness to reach political settlement in Libya

Cairo, Sep 4 : Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry called on the international community to “show seriousness and exert more efforts for pushing the peace process in Libya.”

In a press conference with the visiting European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, Shoukry on Thursday said that “consultations continue with European partners to maintain the sovereignty of the war-torn country and to boost the rights of the Libyan people in facing terrorism, military and foreign interventions.”

He highlighted the fixed Egyptian vision that supports reaching a consensus political solution among the Libyan conflicted parties, and stressed Egypt’s keenness to continue coordination with the EU partners to finalise a political solution, Xinhua news agency reported.

Shoukry said that Egypt backs reaching such a solution that preserves the unity and territorial integrity of Libya and restores the role of state institutions, hailing the efforts at the economic level that aim to better manage and distribute wealth in a fair manner.

Borrell’s visit to Cairo came one day after he concluded a visit to Libya, where he reiterated the EU’s unwavering support for the resolution of the conflict and the need for concrete actions to follow the recently announced cease-fire.

On August 21, UN-backed Prime Minister of Libya Fayez al-Serraj and Speaker of the eastern-based House of Representatives Aguila Saleh called for cease-fire in the country, presidential and parliamentary elections, and resumption of oil exports.

“Cairo supports any step to reach a truce and a political settlement in Libya that achieves security and stability for the Libyan people,” Shoukry added.

Libya has been locked in a civil war since the ouster and killing of its former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

The situation escalated in 2014, splitting power between two rival governments with warring forces, namely the UN-backed government based in the capital Tripoli, and the other in the northeastern city of Tobruk allied with the Libyan National Army led by Khalifa Haftar.

