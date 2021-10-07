Egypt, Palestine discuss peace process

Cairo: Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi held a phone conversation with his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the peace process between Palestine and Israel.

“The two leaders have reviewed the recent development of the Palestinian cause and the peace process,” said the Egyptian presidency office in a statement.

Sisi stressed his country’s efforts in coordination with the Palestinians to revive the peace process for restoring the rights of the Palestinian people and promote security and stability in the region, reports Xinhua news agency.

Abbas hailed the Egyptian-Palestinian ties, saying that Palestine values Egypt’s efforts and endeavors for boosting the Palestinian cause and reaching a fair and comprehensive solution.

The two leaders agreed on continuing bilateral talks and coordination in the coming period with regard to issues of common interest.

The Islamic Hamas Movement said the atmosphere of the talks with Egypt’s General Intelligence Service Chief Abbas Kamel in the Egyptian capital Cairo is “positive”.

Hamas said that the two sides discussed a series of issues related to the political developments, the bilateral relations, achieving Palestinian unity, and rearranging the internal Palestinian affairs.

On Sunday, a Hamas delegation, headed by the movement’s politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh and leader of the movement in the Gaza Strip Yahya Sinwar, arrived in Cairo and held talks with senior Egyptian security intelligence officials.

On May 21, Egypt brokered a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas-led militants in the Gaza Strip, which ended a round of tension that left more than 250 Palestinians and 13 Israelis dead.