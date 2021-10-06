Egypt: Woman shocked to see news of her death on Facebook

Cairo: In a shocking incident in Egypt, a woman was declared dead and mourned on social media with funeral prayers slated at dhuhr (afternoon prayer), local media reported on Tuesday.

An Egyptian woman named Amina of Burma village in Gharbia Governorate was shocked to see herself dead with her photograph in a Facebook post by a stranger.

According to the media reports, on the day of the incident, the woman was at her work and according to the company norms she had to turn off her mobile phone. Later on, during a break, when she opened her phone, she was surprised to receive several notifications of people trying to contact her after the post announcing her death.

It is reported that the false news of Amina’s death spread like wildfire in the town and she refused to return to the town until late at night. The next day, many villagers flocked to her house to express their condolences for her death. However, they were shocked when they saw her.

The woman reportedly said the incident shocked her and would take legal action against those who have spread the news.